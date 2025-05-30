Thairo Estrada News: Ready for 2025 MLB debut
The Rockies reinstated Estrada (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Friday.
The veteran infielder has been sidelined by a fractured wrist since March 21, but he's ready to make his Rockies debut after going 7-for-23 with a double during a five-game rehab assignment. Estrada should take over as Colorado's primary second baseman after signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract during the offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now