Theo Gillen News: Activated Sunday

Single-A Charleston activated Gillen (calf) from the 7-day injured list Sunday.

The No. 18 overall pick in 2024, Gillen went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a strikeout in his first game of the year for the RiverDogs. The 19-year-old center fielder has missed significant time due to injuries dating back to high school, but he was seen as one of the best prep hitters in last year's draft and has a chance to add notable power while stealing double-digit bases per season.