Thomas Sosa Injury: Sidelined at High-A

High-A Aberdeen placed Sosa on the 7-day injured list April 11 with an undisclosed injury.

A lefty-hitting outfielder with impressive raw power and plenty of speed on the bases, Sosa came into the year with questions about his hit tool after he hit .230 and struck out at a 29.1 percent clip in 2024. He struck out four times in four games (16 plate appearances) prior to the injury and doesn't turn 21 until January.