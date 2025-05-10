Thomas White News: Racking up Ks at High-A

White struck out eight and gave up two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings Friday for High-A Beloit.

The 20-year-old southpaw is the Marlins' top pitching prospect, and he's having little trouble getting whiffs against Midwest League hitters. White has fanned at least seven batters in three straight starts, and while he's also issued multiple walks in all six of his outings so far in 2025, he has yet to serve up a homer. The 35th overall pick in the 2023 First-year Player Draft has a 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 25 innings, and a promotion to Double-A could be in the cards this summer if he can tighten up his control just a touch.