Thyago Vieira Injury: Needs Tommy John surgery

Manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Vieira (elbow/knee/shoulder) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Vieira reported soreness in his knee, shoulder and elbow Monday -- the last of which seems to be the most severe, as it will require him to undergo Tommy John surgery. The operation will force him to miss the entire 2025 season, and he likely won't be cleared for game action until mid-2026.