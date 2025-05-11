Fantasy Baseball
Tim Elko

Tim Elko News: Knocks first career homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Elko went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win against the Marlins.

Elko went 0-for-3 in his MLB debut Saturday before picking up his first career hit Sunday. His three-run shot off Sandy Alcantara in the sixth inning proved to be the game-winner. Elko served as the designated hitter Sunday after playing first base in his debut. With Andrew Vaughn continuing to struggle (.554 OPS through 160 plate appearances), Elko should continue seeing regular playing time.

Tim Elko
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
