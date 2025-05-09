Tim Elko News: Mashing at Triple-A

Elko is slashing .348/.431/.670 with 10 home runs and a 28.5 percent strikeout rate in 31 games for Triple-A Charlotte.

Elko is a righty-hitting first baseman who is already 26, so it's possible he's just a Quad-A hitter when it's all said and done. His 27.6 percent hard-hit rate and 67 percent contact rate aren't great marks, especially for an older first baseman. Elko is not yet on Chicago's 40-man roster.