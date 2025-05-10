Tim Elko News: Promotion made official

The White Sox selected Elko's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Elko was a 10th-round pick for the White Sox in 2022 and has progressed consistently through the team's system. He's maintained a .339/.423/.661 line across 130 plate appearances with Charlotte this season, earning him his first shot in the majors. Elko will man first base and hit eighth in his debut, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.