Tim Elko News: Receiving first day off

Elko is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

After getting his first big-league call-up Saturday, Elko had started at first base or designated hitter in each of the White Sox's ensuing four games, going 2-for-14 with a home run and three RBI. The White Sox will likely continue to carve out at least a semi-regular role for Elko in the short term, though he'll still be subject to occasional days off versus right-handed pitching.