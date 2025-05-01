Tim Tawa News: Bats leadoff Wednesday

Tawa batted leadoff and went 0-for-5 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Tawa typically occupies the ninth spot in the order against pitchers of either hand. Against lefties, Corbin Carroll is dropped to second and Geraldo Perdomo leads off, but Perdomo was getting a rest day Wednesday, prompting Tawa's promotion. Once Ketel Marte (hamstring) returns from the 10-day injured list, he'll be the default leadoff batter against southpaws. Tawa is batting .182 (10-for-55) with a .728 OPS (six extra-base hits) over 18 games.