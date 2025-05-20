Fantasy Baseball
Tim Tawa

Tim Tawa News: Logs fifth steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Tawa went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Tawa didn't start Tuesday, instead coming off the bench to replace Alek Thomas in the eighth inning. As expected, playing time has gotten sparse for Tawa, who is now functioning as a short-side platoon option in center field. He's batting .247 five home runs, five steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored across 98 plate appearances this season.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks

