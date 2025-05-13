Tim Tawa News: Staying put in MLB, new role

Tawa will transition to more of an outfield role after the Diamondbacks called up Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Tawa survived Lawlar's promotion with his spot on the MLB roster intact; instead, Arizona designated infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson for assignment. Tawa had filled in at second base when Ketel Marte was on the injured list and served as a utility infielder since Marte's return. Lawlar will now be the utility infielder, as Tawa transitions to an outfield role, which will include center field. He made one start in left field for the Diamondbacks this season and 26 across the outfield in 2024 while in the minors. He could serve as the right-handed batting complement to Alek Thomas in center field.