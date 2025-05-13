Tim Tawa News: Sticking around with big club

Tawa is expected to see most of his opportunities in the outfield moving forward after the Diamondbacks called up infielder Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Tawa remained on the roster following Lawlar's promotion, with Arizona instead designating infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson for assignment. Tawa had filled in at second base when Ketel Marte was on the injured list earlier this season and had served as a utility infielder since Marte's return. Lawlar will now step in as the club's top utility infielder while Tawa transitions to an outfield role, which will include occasional action in center field. He made one start in left field for the Diamondbacks this season and 26 across the outfield in 2024 while in the minors. He could serve as the right-handed batting complement to Alek Thomas in center field.