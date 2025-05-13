Tim Tawa News: Three hits in loss

Tawa went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Giants.

The utility player got a start in center field Tuesday, and he could be set for a short-side platoon role there. Tawa's playing time is set to drop with Jordan Lawlar coming up from Triple-A Reno to fill a utility role in the infield. Tawa's also got some versatility, but he'll have fewer opportunities to make an impact. He's yet to do much with his playing time this season, batting .224 over 26 games, though he has added a .762 OPS, five home runs, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and four stolen bases across 89 plate appearances.