Tirso Ornelas News: Sizzling this spring

Through nine Cactus League games, Ornelas is slashing .421/.522/.789 with a home run, two RBI, four runs, four walks and just one strikeout.

Ornelas is one of San Diego's top prospects and is coming off a 2024 campaign during which he posted an .871 OPS with 23 homers and 93 RBI at the Triple-A level. That performance and his hitting this spring have given the soon-to-be 25-year-old a chance at breaking camp with the Padres, and the fact that he's already on the 40-man roster also helps his case. However, Ornelas' path to a roster spot is clouded by the Padres' Feb. 7 signing of two veteran outfielders -- Connor Joe and Jason Heyward -- to replace the departed Jurickson Profar.