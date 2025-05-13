T.J. McFarland Injury: Placed on injured list
The Athletics placed McFarland on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left adductor strain, retroactive to Monday.
McFarland was pulled from his appearance against the Yankees on Sunday due to his injury and will now be forced to miss at least another two weeks. He'll be replaced in the Athletics' bullpen by Michel Otanez (shoulder), who was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
