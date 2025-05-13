Fantasy Baseball
T.J. McFarland headshot

T.J. McFarland Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

The Athletics placed McFarland on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left adductor strain, retroactive to Monday.

McFarland was pulled from his appearance against the Yankees on Sunday due to his injury and will now be forced to miss at least another two weeks. He'll be replaced in the Athletics' bullpen by Michel Otanez (shoulder), who was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.

