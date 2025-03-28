T.J. McFarland News: In setup mix

McFarland threw two-thirds of an inning with no hits or walks Thursday against the Mariners.

McFarland came into the eighth inning after Jose Leclerc gave up two home runs and blew a one-run lead. McFarland put up a 3.81 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 56.2 innings last year and tallied 19 holds while pitching in high-leverage situations fairly often. He could be a primary setup man with Leclerc at least until Michel Otanez returns from a shoulder injury and is added to the mix.