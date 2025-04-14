Tobias Myers Injury: On track for season debut next week

Myers (oblique) will make his third and likely final rehab start Friday at Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Myers is projected to throw 65-to-70 pitch Friday and, assuming he comes out of the start with no hiccups, is expected to rejoin the Brewers' rotation next week in San Francisco. The right-hander has been working his way back from a left oblique strain, which he suffered in mid-March.