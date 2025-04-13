Tobias Myers Injury: Works five frames in latest rehab start

Myers (oblique) struck out one batter while allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk over five innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.

Making the second start of his rehab assignment, Myers topped out at 94.1 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball and built up to 60 pitches (42 strikes). He'll look to push his pitch up into the 75-to-80 range in his next outing with Nashville, which could be his last before returning from the 15-day injured list and making his season debut with the Brewers.