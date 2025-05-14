Tobias Myers News: Expected to start Saturday

Brewers manager Pat Murphy confirmed Wednesday that Myers is likely to start Saturday versus the Twins in place of the injured Jose Quintana (shoulder), Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Myers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier Wednesday, three days after being optioned. The right-hander has collected a 3.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings covering five starts with the Brewers this season. Myers' leash could be short, as Aaron Civale (hamstring) is due back soon and Quintana and Brandon Woodruff (ankle) might not be far behind.