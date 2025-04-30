Tobias Myers News: Goes just two frames Wednesday

Myers allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters over two innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Wednesday.

In his second start of the season, Myers struggled with his control, issuing three free passes and throwing just 28 of 49 pitches for strikes. That earned him a quick hook, and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy suggested after the contest that the early exit was related to the control struggles, stating, "It was more of a message to Tobias than anything else. I knew we had a full bullpen, but still. This is how we're going to do it, man," per Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com. Myers has shown substantial rust in his two outings after spending the first part of the season on the injured list -- he's posted a 5:7 K:BB across six innings but has avoided taking a loss so far.