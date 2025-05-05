Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tobias Myers headshot

Tobias Myers News: Notches first victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Myers (1-0) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings.

Myers breezed through five scoreless frames before running into trouble in the sixth. He yielded three hits in that inning and departed with the bases loaded and one out, but Milwaukee's bullpen was able to help him escape with just one run on his ledger. The right-hander wasn't overpowering with a modest seven whiffs and two punchouts, but he had excellent control, tossing 58 of 80 pitches for strikes. This was just the fourth outing of the season for Myers, and his third start -- in his previous appearance, he tossed one inning out of the bullpen. He's registered a 3.65 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB through 12.1 frames and is lined up face Tampa Bay on the road in his next start.

Tobias Myers
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now