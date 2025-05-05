Tobias Myers News: Notches first victory

Myers (1-0) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings.

Myers breezed through five scoreless frames before running into trouble in the sixth. He yielded three hits in that inning and departed with the bases loaded and one out, but Milwaukee's bullpen was able to help him escape with just one run on his ledger. The right-hander wasn't overpowering with a modest seven whiffs and two punchouts, but he had excellent control, tossing 58 of 80 pitches for strikes. This was just the fourth outing of the season for Myers, and his third start -- in his previous appearance, he tossed one inning out of the bullpen. He's registered a 3.65 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB through 12.1 frames and is lined up face Tampa Bay on the road in his next start.