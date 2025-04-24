Fantasy Baseball
Tobias Myers News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

The Brewers reinstated Myers (oblique) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Giants in San Francisco.

Myers will make his 2025 debut with Milwaukee after a he suffered a left oblique strain late in spring training that resulted in him beginning the season on the shelf. The right-hander made three rehab starts with Triple-A Nashville and covered five innings and tossed 76 pitches in his most recent outing this past Friday, so he's unlikely to be operating with many restrictions in San Francisco. Milwaukee optioned lefty reliever Bryan Hudson to Triple-A to make room on the 26-man active roster for Myers.

