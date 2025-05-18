Tobias Myers News: Sent down to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Myers to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Myers struggled in a start against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing four runs on 11 hits over 3.2 innings. The right-hander is now being sent down to Triple-A to make room for reliever Easton McGee, who was called up in a corresponding move. Myers will likely be back with the big club at some point in the campaign, though his spot in the rotation was already looking shaky before the rough outing Saturday with Aaron Civale (hamstring) on the verge of returning from the injured list and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder/ankle) possibly soon to follow.