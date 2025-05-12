Tom Murphy Injury: Will be re-evaluated in six weeks

Murphy -- who began the season on the 60-day injured list due to a mid-back disc herniation -- will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Murphy started the season on the 60-day injured list due to disc herniation in his back that he suffered during spring training in February. He'll have his injury re-evaluated near the end of June, so the 34-year-old catcher may not be back on the major-league roster until after the All-Star break.