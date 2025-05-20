Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tomas Nido headshot

Tomas Nido News: DFA'd by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Nido was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday.

With Jake Rogers (oblique) back from the 10-day IL, Nido gets the boot from the Tigers' 40-man roster. Nido spent six weeks with Detroit, slashing .343/.361/.343 with two RBI, four runs scored and a 0:10 BB:K across 37 plate appearances. He even tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief against the Cardinals in a blowout loss Monday.

Tomas Nido
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now