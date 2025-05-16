Tommy Edman Injury: Close to being activated
Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Edman (ankle) is close to returning from the 10-day injured list, DodgersBeat.com reports.
Roberts didn't offer up a specific return date, but it appears Edman could be activated this weekend versus the Angels or early next week against the Diamondbacks. The 30-year-old suffered the ankle injury in late April and is poised to rejoin the Dodgers without embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. Hyeseong Kim has taken advantage of the absence with a 1.038 OPS in his first 12 big-league contests, but Edman shouldn't have an issue maintaining a regular spot in the lineup after posting a .252/.295/.523 slash line with eight homers, two steals, 24 RBI and 19 runs in his first 30 games of the year.
