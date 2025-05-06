Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman Injury: Expected to return after weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 8:53pm

Manager Dave Roberts said Edman (ankle) is unlikely to come off the injured list during the series in Arizona over the weekend, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Edman is set to do some running Tuesday while the Dodgers play in Miami. His ankle has not responded as quickly as the team initially anticipated, which resulted in Hyeseong Kim getting called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. While it Edman is eligible to return Saturday from the 10-day injured list, he is now more likely to return May 13 versus the Athletics, as the Dodgers have an off day May 12.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
