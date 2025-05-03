Tommy Edman Injury: Lands on injured list

Edman (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30, on Saturday.

Edman tweaked his right ankle Tuesday against Miami and was initially expected to be out just a few days. However, the Dodgers are instead opting to move the infielder/outfielder to the IL to give him time to fully recover. The ankle is the same one that caused Edman to spend time on the injured list last season, but he said Friday that his current injury is less concerning, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Because Edman's IL stint was backdated to April 30, he'll be eligible to return next Saturday, May 10. Los Angeles called up rookie Hyeseong Kim from Triple-A to take Edman's place on the roster, but it's Chris Taylor who is starting at second base Saturday against Atlanta.