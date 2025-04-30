Tommy Edman Injury: Working through ankle issue

Edman did not play in Wednesday's 12-7 win over the Marlins due to a right ankle injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Edman said after Wednesday's game that he tweaked his right ankle during Tuesday's win against Miami. Edman will have two days of rest heading into the Dodgers' weekend matchup against Atlanta and should be available for Friday's series opener. He is slashing .252/.295/.523 with two stolen bases, 19 runs scored, eight home runs and 24 RBI in 122 plate appearances this season.