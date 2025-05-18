Tommy Edman News: Activated and in lineup

Edman (ankle) has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will bat sixth and play center field Sunday against the Angels, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Edman landed on the injured list April 30 after tweaking his right ankle but recovered slower than anticipated. He's finally healthy enough to rejoin the active roster and immediately joins the starting nine. Edman slashed .252/.295/.523 with eight home runs in 122 plate appearances before the injury. The Dodgers designated Chris Taylor for assignment in a corresponding move.