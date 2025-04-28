Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Edman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Marlins on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Monday marks the first time this season that Edman is out of the starting lineup, with Miguel Rojas starting at second base and batting ninth. Edman went 1-for-11 with two runs scored and four strikeouts during the Dodgers' three-game weekend series against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
