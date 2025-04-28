Tommy Edman News: Not starting Monday

Edman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Marlins on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Monday marks the first time this season that Edman is out of the starting lineup, with Miguel Rojas starting at second base and batting ninth. Edman went 1-for-11 with two runs scored and four strikeouts during the Dodgers' three-game weekend series against the Pirates.