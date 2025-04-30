Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman News: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Edman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Marlins, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It's the second time in three days that Edman has been out of the lineup, although he came off the bench to deliver a game-winning, two-RBI single in the 10th inning of Monday's victory before adding three more RBI Tuesday. Enrique Hernandez is at second base and batting seventh for the Dodgers in Wednesday's series finale.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
