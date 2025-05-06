Tommy Henry News: Needed for multiple innings

Henry allowed one hit and struck out one over 2.2 scoreless innings in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

Henry was promoted Sunday from Triple-A Reno, where he was part of the Aces' rotation. The Diamondbacks envisioned needing his length with Monday's scheduled starter, Corbin Burnes, scratched due to a shoulder injury. The length was needed when long reliever Ryne Nelson, filling in for Burnes, tired in the fourth inning. Another member of the rotation, Merrill Kelly, is dealing with cramping issues in his hamstring, but he's scheduled to start Wednesday. Henry will likely stick around for a bit, as Nelson will need a few days before he's ready to pitch again.