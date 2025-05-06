Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy Henry headshot

Tommy Henry News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

The Diamondbacks optioned Henry to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Henry was recalled by Arizona on Sunday and made his lone major-league appearance against the Mets on Monday, when he tossed 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one batter. The move makes room on the Diamondbacks' 26-man roster for Christian Mena, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Henry is 0-4 in six starts with Reno, posting an 8.53 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across 31.2 innings.

Tommy Henry
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now