Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy Kahnle headshot

Tommy Kahnle News: Continues strong play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 6:57am

Kahnle worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Kahnle has been excellent in his first season with the Tigers, as he's only allowed one earned run through 14 appearances, which has left him with a miniscule 0.61 ERA. The veteran righty recorded his third hold of the year Friday with Will Vest picking up his fourth save. Kahnle has five saves of his own to lead the team, and while Vest looks like the top closing option at the moment, both pitchers could continue to see ninth-inning work moving forward.

Tommy Kahnle
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now