Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy Kahnle headshot

Tommy Kahnle News: Secures fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 4:07pm

Kahnle earned the save Wednesday against the Astros after giving up a walk and no hits across 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Kahnle recorded the final out of the eighth inning and returned for the ninth, when he retired the side in order. It's the first save since April 18 for the right-hander, while Will Vest went 3-for-4 in save chances during that 11-day stretch. Vest appears to be the current favorite at closer given the recent usage, but Kahnle remains in the mix and has gone 5-for-6 in save opportunities with a 0.77 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings this year.

Tommy Kahnle
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now