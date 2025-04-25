Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Pham headshot

Tommy Pham News: Appealing one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Pham was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday due to "inappropriate actions toward fans" during Wednesday's contest, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

Pham will appeal his suspension and remains eligible to play for the Pirates until a verdict is reached. The veteran outfielder has begun to heat up recently, going 6-for-13 with an RBI and two runs scored over his last three games.

Tommy Pham
Pittsburgh Pirates
