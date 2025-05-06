Tommy Pham News: Not starting Tuesday

Pham is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

The 37-year-old outfielder started the previous two games but finds himself on the bench Tuesday while in the midst of a 2-for-18 slump. Pham has operated as Pittsburgh's primary left fielder so far this season, but Alexander Canario, who is starting Tuesday's contest, has picked up more playing time of late with four starts in the past six games.