Tommy Pham headshot

Tommy Pham News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Pham is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

The 37-year-old outfielder started the previous two games but finds himself on the bench Tuesday while in the midst of a 2-for-18 slump. Pham has operated as Pittsburgh's primary left fielder so far this season, but Alexander Canario, who is starting Tuesday's contest, has picked up more playing time of late with four starts in the past six games.

Tommy Pham
Pittsburgh Pirates
