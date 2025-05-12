Tommy Pham News: Serving suspension Monday

Pham will serve a one-game suspension Monday against the Mets stemming from an incident that occurred in an April 23 game against the Angels, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pham had appealed the ban, which was handed down by MLB after he was deemed to have made inappropriate actions toward fans last month. It's not clear whether he's dropped the appeal or if the suspension was upheld, but either way, he will be unavailable for the Pirates in Monday's series opener.