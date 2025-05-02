Tommy Pham News: Sitting for second straight game

Pham is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

After a run of five straight starts in left field, Pham finds himself on the bench Friday for the second consecutive game. The veteran outfielder has gone 2-for-18 with six strikeouts during that stretch and has a .461 OPS for the season. Alexander Canario is getting another start in left Friday, as Pham may be losing his grip on an everyday role.