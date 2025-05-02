Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy Pham headshot

Tommy Pham News: Sitting for second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Pham is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

After a run of five straight starts in left field, Pham finds himself on the bench Friday for the second consecutive game. The veteran outfielder has gone 2-for-18 with six strikeouts during that stretch and has a .461 OPS for the season. Alexander Canario is getting another start in left Friday, as Pham may be losing his grip on an everyday role.

Tommy Pham
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now