Tommy Troy News: Strong start at Double-A

Troy is hitting .400 with more walks (12) than strikeouts (nine), a home run and a stolen base through 50 plate appearances for Double-A Amarillo.

Troy was destined to put a strong stat line while playing half his games in the very hitter-friendly park in Amarillo, but his control of the zone stands out through his first 10 games at Double-A. He had an injury-riddled first half last year, but finished strong with an .822 OPS, four homers and nine steals in his final 33 games at High-A before logging an .864 OPS in the Arizona Fall League.