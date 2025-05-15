Tomoyuki Sugano News: Yields pair of home runs

Sugano (4-3) took the loss Thursday against Minnesota, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Depth has been the primary source of Sugano's fantasy value this season, and he pitched into the seventh frame for the fourth time in six starts. However, he surrendered a season-high four runs and gave up multiple home runs for the third time in that six-start stretch. On the year, Sugano has a 3.08 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and a 29:9 K:BB over 52.2 innings.. He's slated to make his next start Tuesday at Milwaukee.