Tony Blanco Injury: Out with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Single-A Bradenton placed Blanco on the 60-day injured list with a leg injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

We didn't get any clarity beyond the fact it's a leg injury and Blanco won't return until June at the earliest. He's got as much raw power as any prospect in the minors but can be susceptible to breaking balls. The 6-foot-7 Blanco hit .305/.385/.505 with four home runs and a 28.4 percent strikeout rate in 30 games in the Florida Complex League last year.

