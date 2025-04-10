Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tony Gonsolin headshot

Tony Gonsolin Injury: Needs more rehab starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 7:13pm

Gonsolin (back) will need at least two more rehab outings to ramp up to five or six innings, MLB.com reports. He threw 3.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The Dodgers have openings in the starting rotation with Blake Snell (shoulder) on the injured list and Justin Wrobleski sent to the minors after his last poor outing. However, it doesn't look like Gonsolin is an option in the next week. Gonsolin began the season on the injured list due to a back injury he suffered in mid-March.

Tony Gonsolin
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now