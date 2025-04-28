Tony Gonsolin Injury: Slated for season debut Wednesday
Gonsolin (back) is expected to be the Dodgers' starting pitcher against the Marlins on Wednesday, independent journalist Mike DiGiovanna reports.
Gonsolin began the season on the injured list due to a back injury, but he's been prepping for a return in the minor leagues since early April. In four appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's posted a 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 14 innings, with the veteran righty's longest outing being a five-inning, 79-pitch start last Wednesday. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Los Angeles will likely go with a bullpen game Tuesday, giving Gonsolin a full week between his last minor-league outing and his 2025 MLB debut, which will be his first big-league appearance since 2023 . If all goes well for Gonsolin, he should be able to keep a spot in the Dodgers' rotation given that Blake Snell is on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Tyler Glasnow could land on the IL due to a shoulder injury of his own and Shohei Ohtani's target date for a return to the mound remains uncertain.