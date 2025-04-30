Fantasy Baseball
Tony Gonsolin headshot

Tony Gonsolin News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Dodgers activated Gonsolin (back) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Gonsolin is slated to make his season debut for the Dodgers on Wednesday against the Marlins. The right-hander began the season on the IL with a back injury but is ready to roll after collecting a 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 14 innings covering four rehab outings. Gonsolin went five frames and threw 79 pitches in his last start, so he should be capable of throwing around 90 pitches Wednesday.

