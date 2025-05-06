Fantasy Baseball
Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin News: Fans eight in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Gonsolin didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander blanked Miami for four innings before Liam Hicks touched him up for a two-run homer in the fifth. Gonsolin generated a whopping 18 swinging strikes among his 82 pitches (49 total strikes), and he's produced an eye-popping 17:2 K:BB through 11 innings in his first two starts of 2025 -- although both starts did come against the Marlins. Gonsolin will face a somewhat tougher test in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the A's.

