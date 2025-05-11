Tony Gonsolin News: Tosses five scoreless frames

Gonsolin (2-0) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Diamondbacks.

Gonsolin landed just 48 of 84 pitches for strikes but still put together a strong start. It was his first scoreless outing in 2025, and he's now at a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 16 innings through three starts. Gonsolin is providing quality innings for a Dodger rotation that's been battered by injuries in the early going. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Angels.