Travis Bazzana Injury: Likely to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Bazzana is likely to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks after being diagnosed with a right internal oblique strain.

Bazzana suffered the injury on a swing during a game with Double-A Akron on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Bazzana has slashed .252/.362/.433 with four home runs and eight stolen bases over 33 contests with Akron this season. The injury won't help Bazzana's chances of reaching the majors later this season.