Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana Injury: Likely to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 11:52am

Bazzana is likely to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks after being diagnosed with a right internal oblique strain.

Bazzana suffered the injury on a swing during a game with Double-A Akron on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Bazzana has slashed .252/.362/.433 with four home runs and eight stolen bases over 33 contests with Akron this season. The injury won't help Bazzana's chances of reaching the majors later this season.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now